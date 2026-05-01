Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Danske Bank A S

Danske Bank A S boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 75,030 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.6% of Danske Bank A S's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Danske Bank A S owned about 0.08% of Micron Technology worth $256,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $478.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.3%

Micron Technology stock opened at $517.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $422.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $535.50.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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