Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Beto Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $425.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $621.97.

View Our Latest Report on MU

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $1,035.50 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.40 and a 12-month high of $1,046.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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