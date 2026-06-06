Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Purchased by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 13.3%

MU stock opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $617.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.99. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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