Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by 111 Capital

111 Capital lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,616 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of 111 Capital's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. 111 Capital's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.99. The company has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $641.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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