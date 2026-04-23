Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $480.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $410.78 and a 200-day moving average of $324.15. The firm has a market cap of $542.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $491.98.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,755,250. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Erste Group Bank cut Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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