Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after buying an additional 1,246,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $218,264,000 after buying an additional 1,192,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $707.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $891.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.38 and a 1-year high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.12 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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