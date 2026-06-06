Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Lifted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $75,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $864.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $974.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 2.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $617.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.99. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,089.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $530.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $641.97.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here