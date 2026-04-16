Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Position Lifted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 430.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $25,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Micron Technology by 70.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,023,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,773 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,304,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,196,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Micron Technology by 50.2% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $426,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $456.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $471.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,623 shares of company stock worth $45,165,908. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $464.61.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here