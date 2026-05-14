Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Position Boosted by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 466.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $168,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,525 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,314,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 712,167 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $99,511,000 after purchasing an additional 282,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,766.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 286,189 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,755,000 after purchasing an additional 270,856 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $129.26 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $163.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $126.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here