Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 19,680 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.14% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $23,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAA. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $915,000. Algebris UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,461,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,518 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Bayhunt Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $8,619,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $164.81. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,039 shares of company stock worth $129,594. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $147.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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