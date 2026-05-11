MidCap Financial Investment Corporation $MFIC Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIC - Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,312 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 323,137 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 2.17% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $23,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MFIC. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 84.9% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 616,184 shares during the period. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 50.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 503,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 168,357 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 714,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 143,256 shares during the period. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MFIC. Weiss Ratings upgraded MidCap Financial Investment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a market cap of $964.06 million, a PE ratio of 292.67 and a beta of 0.63. MidCap Financial Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $13.51.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($17.79) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.62 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. MidCap Financial Investment's dividend payout ratio is 3,100.00%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation NASDAQ: MFIC is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

See Also

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