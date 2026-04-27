Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Buys 8,242 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,751 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA's holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,596,125 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $361,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,656 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,386,873 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $311,487,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,227,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,650,543,000 after purchasing an additional 597,916 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,043,899 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $145,217,000 after purchasing an additional 469,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,769,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Water Works from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:AWK opened at $132.59 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $121.28 and a one year high of $150.51. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 21.61%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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