Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA's holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hingham Institution for Savings purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $4,965,000. Anchyra Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 22,530 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,282 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $92,123,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get S&P Global alerts: Sign Up

S&P Global Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SPGI opened at $436.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $381.61 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $428.78 and its 200 day moving average is $474.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $558.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider S&P Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and S&P Global wasn't on the list.

While S&P Global currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here