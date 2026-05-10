Midwest Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Midwest Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,359 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $93,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CAT opened at $896.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $412.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.31 and a 52-week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $890.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 9,152 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.25, for a total value of $8,477,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,645,476.25. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,734 shares of company stock worth $67,054,613. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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