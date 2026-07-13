Midwest Trust Co Purchases 5,487 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Midwest Trust Co increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,151 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $14,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 486,719 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $121,909,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 56,909 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 57,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135,947 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $33,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Wealth now owns 75,282 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $18,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho set a $345.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $325.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $299.54 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $314.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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