Midwest Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Midwest Trust Co decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,169 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co owned 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,161 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $780,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 791,531 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 768,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $423,519,000 after purchasing an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740,033 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $401,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,675 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $262,828,000 after acquiring an additional 99,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 252 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.14, for a total transaction of $173,663.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,778.94. The trade was a 8.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 907 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.38, for a total transaction of $614,383.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 31,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,332,728.34. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $748.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $738.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $728.36 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1 year low of $370.50 and a 1 year high of $750.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $703.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $634.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

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