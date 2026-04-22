Free Trial
â†’ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $72.93 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings reduced its Tesla stake by 3.2% in Q4 to 162,162 shares valued at $72.93 million.
  • Analysts are divided — Tesla's consensus rating is Hold with a consensus price target of $397.26, based on 18 Buy, 14 Hold and 9 Sell ratings.
  • Tesla is pushing AI/robotaxi initiatives (AI voice assistant in Shanghai, robotaxi Superchargers, terafab hiring) but faces near-term headwinds including California registrations down ~24% y/y, delivery/inventory issues, legal settlements and heavy capex that could weigh on free cash flow.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $421.86. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 357.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
Red Flag Warning: 4 Stocks Showing Cracks As Earnings Season Kicks Off
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don‘t Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
Don't Wait for the SpaceX IPO — Buy These 5 Stocks Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
Stock Market Analysis LIVE – High-Momentum Names & Key Catalysts
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines