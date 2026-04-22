Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $72.93 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,162 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $397.26.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $386.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $388.44 and a 200-day moving average of $421.86. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $229.85 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 357.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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