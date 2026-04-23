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Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,209 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its IBM stake by 88.5% in Q4, selling 2,209 shares and retaining 287 shares worth about $85,000 per its SEC filing.
  • IBM beat Q1 estimates (EPS $1.91 vs. $1.81; revenue $15.92B vs. $15.60B) with AI/cloud and Z‑mainframe strength, but management kept FY‑2026 guidance and the stock experienced a mixed/negative market reaction.
  • IBM raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 (annualized $6.76, ~2.7% yield), insiders made recent purchases, and analysts hold a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target around $298.81.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of International Business Machines.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,776,307 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,024,243,000 after purchasing an additional 724,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,921,228 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,414,000 after buying an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: IBM beat Wall Street on both EPS and revenue for Q1 (EPS $1.91 vs. $1.81 est.; revenue $15.92B), continuing its string of upside surprises — a primary reason the initial reaction included upside momentum. IBM tops quarterly estimates on hybrid cloud growth
  • Positive Sentiment: AI adoption and cloud/hybrid demand drove double‑digit growth in software and infrastructure and boosted Z mainframe hardware (reported ~51% growth), supporting revenue quality tied to AI workloads. IBM Posts Higher First-Quarter Sales, Buoyed by AI
  • Positive Sentiment: IBM reported margin expansion, double‑digit profit growth and free cash flow improvement in the quarter — these operational positives support valuation and dividend sustainability. IBM RELEASES FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company maintained its FY‑2026 guidance; management cites geopolitical uncertainty (Iran war) and macro risks as reasons for caution — this removes upside from guide raises but reduces surprise risk to the downside. IBM CEO Krishna says Iran, other uncertainty is weighing on company's outlook
  • Neutral Sentiment: IBM continues strategic AI/quantum and security partnerships (Adobe, university collaborations, new cybersecurity tools), which underpin longer‑term growth but are less likely to move near‑term earnings guidance. IBM Introduces Industry Solutions for AI‑Powered Experience Orchestration with Adobe
  • Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on underwhelming software/consulting details and a soft spot in consulting revenue — areas where AI disruption and client spending patterns create uncertainty, which pressured the stock. IBM's stock falls as software revenue underwhelms
  • Negative Sentiment: Shares dropped in after‑hours/early trading despite the beat as investors punished the lack of guide upside and the mixed signal between strong AI hardware/software gains and consulting softness. IBM Shares Drop Despite Q1 Earnings Beat: Details

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $251.72 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $220.72 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. Evercore lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $298.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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