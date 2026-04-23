Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys 28,346 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 846.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,346 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises about 1.1% of Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in RTX were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 12,713 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,577.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,397,199.67. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,255 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,956. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

RTX News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $180.94 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $199.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RTX from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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