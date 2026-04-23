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Milestone Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Medpace logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Milestone Asset Management opened a new position in Medpace, buying 3,137 shares (~$1.76M) in Q4, joining other institutions that push institutional ownership to about 77.98%.
  • Medpace reported a strong Q1 beat with EPS $4.28 vs. $3.74 and revenue $706.6M (up 26.5%), and a backlog of roughly $2.93B, but a book-to-bill of 0.88 and FY2026 guidance roughly in line with street estimates temper upside.
  • Near-term risk is elevated after President Jesse Geiger announced retirement (effective May 31) and sold 31,707 shares (~$14.4M), while multiple class-action investigations and significant insider selling add further uncertainty.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Medpace by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,082,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Medpace by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 32,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Medpace by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 584,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 31,707 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.30, for a total transaction of $14,436,197.10. Following the transaction, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,500. The trade was a 67.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $564.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised Medpace from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $462.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Medpace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $522.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $486.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medpace

Medpace Stock Down 1.3%

MEDP opened at $508.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.84 and a 52 week high of $628.92. The business's 50 day moving average is $471.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.55.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 118.82% and a net margin of 17.83%.The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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