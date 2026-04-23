Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,298 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,192 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in IonQ were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,354,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,805,314,000 after buying an additional 4,587,260 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 286.1% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,937,031 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,299,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $387,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,878 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,488,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 576,391 shares of the company's stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 930,490 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Cardillo sold 5,165 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $203,707.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,757.04. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Stock Up 2.3%

IONQ stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.80. The business's fifty day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

Trending Headlines about IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: First photonic link between commercial quantum systems — IonQ demonstrated a photonically interconnected pair of trapped‑ion machines, a milestone toward modular, networked quantum architectures that could enable larger-scale applications and government contracts. Article Title

First photonic link between commercial quantum systems — IonQ demonstrated a photonically interconnected pair of trapped‑ion machines, a milestone toward modular, networked quantum architectures that could enable larger-scale applications and government contracts. Positive Sentiment: Published a definitive, full‑stack technical report — IonQ released a detailed, buildable blueprint for scalable, fault‑tolerant quantum computing, increasing technical credibility and transparency versus peers. Article Title

Published a definitive, full‑stack technical report — IonQ released a detailed, buildable blueprint for scalable, fault‑tolerant quantum computing, increasing technical credibility and transparency versus peers. Positive Sentiment: Large cash balance supports R&D and deals — Analysts note IonQ’s roughly $3.3B cash position versus modest revenues gives it runway to invest in R&D, partnerships and pursue contracts without near‑term liquidity pressure. Article Title

Large cash balance supports R&D and deals — Analysts note IonQ’s roughly $3.3B cash position versus modest revenues gives it runway to invest in R&D, partnerships and pursue contracts without near‑term liquidity pressure. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia/Quantum‑AI momentum lifted sentiment — Market commentary credits Nvidia’s quantum‑AI initiatives with sparking a broader rally in select quantum names, helping push IONQ sharply higher earlier in April. Article Title

Nvidia/Quantum‑AI momentum lifted sentiment — Market commentary credits Nvidia’s quantum‑AI initiatives with sparking a broader rally in select quantum names, helping push IONQ sharply higher earlier in April. Positive Sentiment: New analyst coverage and talent hires — Northland started coverage and IonQ added a Microsoft quantum lead, both of which can improve sentiment and credibility in the near term. Article Title Article Title

New analyst coverage and talent hires — Northland started coverage and IonQ added a Microsoft quantum lead, both of which can improve sentiment and credibility in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Recent volatility and pullbacks — Despite rallying earlier in April, IONQ experienced sharp intraday moves (including a >4% decline recently), underscoring high volatility for this small‑revenue, growth‑stage quantum play. Article Title

Recent volatility and pullbacks — Despite rallying earlier in April, IONQ experienced sharp intraday moves (including a >4% decline recently), underscoring high volatility for this small‑revenue, growth‑stage quantum play. Negative Sentiment: Fundamental risks remain — Analysts caution that IonQ is still loss‑making with limited current revenue, so technical wins and cash runway must translate into commercial traction to justify lofty valuations. Article Title

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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