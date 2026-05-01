Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,811,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $332,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Broadcom secured a multi‑year AI chip deal with Meta that targets large, multi‑GW deployments — this strengthens AVGO’s high‑margin data‑center revenue visibility and supports recurring, multi‑year demand. Broadcom just reached a 3-year AI chip deal with Meta
  • Positive Sentiment: Market milestone: Broadcom recently crossed a $2 trillion market capitalization, a signal of investor confidence and momentum that can attract more passive flows and headline buying. Broadcom Just Hit $2 Trillion Market Cap. Is AVGO Stock a Buy Now?
  • Positive Sentiment: Product/market expansion: Broadcom unveiled its fourth wave of Wi‑Fi 8 chips and an optimized 10G PON solution to push multi‑gig broadband at scale — a win for service‑provider adoption and long‑term silicon content per subscriber. Broadcom Accelerates Multi-Gig Broadband with Optimized 10G-PON and Wi-Fi 8 Solutions for Mass Market
  • Positive Sentiment: AI capex tailwinds: Multiple reports show Big Tech lifting AI infrastructure spend (hundreds of billions through 2026), underpinning demand for Broadcom’s networking and AI‑inference silicon. Analysts have nudged estimates higher, reinforcing bullish revenue/earnings trajectories. Big Techs Assure Lasting AI Frenzy - Which Stocks Will Gain?
  • Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and analyst support: Alecta boosted its Broadcom stake and some shops have raised FY estimates modestly — signals that professional investors are adding to positions. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Boosts Broadcom Stake
  • Neutral Sentiment: Peer/sector context: Coverage comparing AVGO vs. AMD and NVDA notes Broadcom benefits from diversified networking + AI exposure, but relative performance can swing with Big Tech spending updates. This is background context for investors sizing exposure. Why AMD, AVGO are outperforming Nvidia after Big Tech earnings
  • Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Commentary warns investors may be “pricing in perfection” — Broadcom’s premium valuation raises the risk of pullbacks if growth or margin expectations slip. Broadcom: Investors Are Pricing In Perfection
  • Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility risks: Recent AI/sector headlines (OpenAI caution, Nvidia digesting huge guidance) have shown the group can swing on sentiment, which could produce sharp intraday moves in AVGO. Semiconductor Stocks Tumble on OpenAI Warning

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $417.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.94 and a 12-month high of $429.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $347.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Broadcom Right Now?

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
Where to Take Profits: Stock Market in the Green, But How Long Will It Last?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington‘s New Whale)
DISCLOSED: 5 Stocks Congress Just Bought (Washington's New Whale)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
NVIDIA Earnings: Get Ready for These Stocks to Move
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines