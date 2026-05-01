Milestone Asset Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $987,488,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,520,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,811,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,016,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $332,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of AVGO opened at $417.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.94 and a 12-month high of $429.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $347.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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