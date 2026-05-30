Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. Acquires 22,176 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 280.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,081 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.5% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in Visa were worth $10,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Visa Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE V opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.05.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here