Militia Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in McGraw Hill, Inc. $MH

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McGraw Hill, Inc. (NYSE:MH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Militia Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of McGraw Hill as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGraw Hill in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in McGraw Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in McGraw Hill by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 7,360 shares of the company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter.

McGraw Hill Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE MH opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. McGraw Hill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 45.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. McGraw Hill had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $463.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that McGraw Hill, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MH. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on McGraw Hill from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered McGraw Hill from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on McGraw Hill from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.47.

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McGraw Hill Profile

McGraw Hill NYSE: MH is a global learning science company specializing in educational content, digital learning platforms, and assessment solutions. The company offers textbooks and course materials for K-12 and higher education, along with professional development resources for corporate and workforce training. Its digital solutions—including adaptive learning platforms and analytics-driven tools—support personalized instruction, progress tracking, and interactive engagement in both classroom and remote environments.

Founded in 1888 in New York City, McGraw Hill has evolved from a technical periodical publisher into one of the world's leading providers of educational content and technology.

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