Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG - Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,377 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 65,181 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 17.35%.Public Service Enterprise Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.50 to $84.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $93.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $390,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $169,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 291,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,673,173.52. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $733,587 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group NYSE: PEG is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

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