Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 65,397 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 65,397 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $31,631,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 3.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $510,662,000 after buying an additional 63,430 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $403,534,000 after buying an additional 236,137 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $347,381,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $517.53 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.10. The business's 50 day moving average is $564.23 and its 200 day moving average is $559.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $620.68.

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Lockheed Martin News Summary

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About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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