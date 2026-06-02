Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 494,094 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 494,094 shares during the quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays cut their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $82.69 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 554,567 shares of company stock valued at $45,602,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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