Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 193,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,395,000. Zoetis makes up about 2.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,578 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Zoetis by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd now owns 333,465 shares of the company's stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 261,155 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,631,619 shares of the company's stock worth $205,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,432 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,531 shares of the company's stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 197,852 shares of the company's stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Zoetis

Here are the key news stories impacting Zoetis this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, Frank R. Cruz, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit tied to Zoetis securities purchases between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. These updates highlight the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and keep the litigation risk in focus. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Kaplan Fox, Levi & Korsinsky, Robbins LLP, Frank R. Cruz, and Robbins Geller, announced or reminded investors about a class action lawsuit tied to Zoetis securities purchases between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026. These updates highlight the July 27, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline and keep the litigation risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: One lawsuit notice alleges Zoetis’ risk disclosures were too generic and failed to warn investors about known safety and competition issues, suggesting possible shareholder harm and adding to uncertainty around the company’s legal and operational outlook. Article Title

One lawsuit notice alleges Zoetis’ risk disclosures were too generic and failed to warn investors about known safety and competition issues, suggesting possible shareholder harm and adding to uncertainty around the company’s legal and operational outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance item flagged Zoetis as one of the most oversold S&P 500 stocks so far in 2026, which may reflect weak sentiment but does not itself provide a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,168.56. The trade was a 7.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $886,384. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $77.61 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $172.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 66.85%. The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zoetis's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Get Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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