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Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Sells 11,608 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Written by MarketBeat
June 15, 2026
Intel logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC cut its Intel stake by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, selling 11,608 shares and leaving it with 3,747 shares worth about $138,000.
  • Intel has recently drawn mixed but generally improving attention from analysts and investors, including a Bank of America double-upgrade to Buy and multiple higher price targets tied to its foundry and AI opportunities.
  • The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.29 EPS on $13.58 billion in revenue, while shares have surged sharply over the past year and trade near their 12-month high.
  • Interested in Intel? Here are five stocks we like better.

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 11,608 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 74,838 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America double-upgraded Intel to Buy and lifted its price target, signaling renewed confidence in the company’s CPU and foundry growth outlook. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Intel’s improving foundry story and its ability to benefit from AI-related semiconductor demand, which supported the stock’s move higher. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Intel’s recent gains have also been linked to broader sector rotation back into beaten-down chip stocks, as investors looked past near-term macro and geopolitical concerns. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Intel and other chip stocks could face downside if the AI trade proves overextended and the market starts pricing in a bubble-like scenario. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.09 billion, a PE ratio of -200.92 and a beta of 2.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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