Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,670 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up 1.5% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 702 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of WMS opened at $143.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.69 and a 12 month high of $179.32. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $693.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.29.

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Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc NYSE: WMS is a leading manufacturer and supplier of water management solutions in North America. Headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, the company specializes in the design, production and distribution of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) drainage pipe and related products. Its core business addresses stormwater management, on-site septic systems and erosion control for residential, commercial and infrastructure projects.

The company's product portfolio includes corrugated plastic pipe, tubing, fittings, geocells, geogrids and stormwater structures such as inlets, manholes and detention/retention systems.

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