Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,881 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,881 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 2.1% of Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,599.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MPWR

Trending Headlines about Monolithic Power Systems

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total transaction of $601,847.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,521.39. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,192 shares of company stock worth $120,720,004. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,600.84 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,252.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,099.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.74. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $630.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1,662.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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