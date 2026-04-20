Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,731 Shares of Strategy Inc $MSTR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,531 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $13,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% during the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 44.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 117 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $440.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strategy

Insider Activity at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $444,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,658,200. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,373 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $328,257.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,703,370.76. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,452 shares of company stock worth $2,338,569. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company's stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $166.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.55. Strategy Inc has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $457.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.56.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative net margin of 806.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. Strategy's revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

Strategy Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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