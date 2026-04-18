Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,639 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,199 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Astera Labs worth $37,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,690,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock worth $220,733,000 after acquiring an additional 960,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $131,539,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ALAB opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $154.36. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.Astera Labs's revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 118,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,725,912.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 319,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,420,457.43. This represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 704,009 shares of company stock valued at $88,536,187. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALAB shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $165.00 price target on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Read Our Latest Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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