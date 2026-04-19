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Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 38,880 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Cognizant Technology Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Mirae Asset increased its stake in Cognizant by 20.1% in Q4, adding 38,880 shares to hold 232,344 shares worth $19.285 million; institutional investors now own 92.44% of the stock.
  • Cognizant slightly beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $1.35 (vs. $1.32) and revenue of $5.33B (vs. $5.31B), with revenue up 4.9% year‑over‑year and FY2026 EPS guidance set at 5.560–5.700.
  • The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.33 (annualized $1.32, ~2.2% yield); insiders own 0.32% and one insider sold 1,728 shares, while analysts' consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $85.47.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,344 shares of the information technology service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $19,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 231.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the information technology service provider's stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 20,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Surya Gummadi sold 1,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total transaction of $143,527.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,741.46. The trade was a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.31. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.39 and a 1 year high of $87.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cognizant Technology Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions NASDAQ: CTSH is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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