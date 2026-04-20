Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,099 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $12,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $281.00 to $254.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $261.11.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $206.33 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company's fifty day moving average is $180.68 and its 200-day moving average is $240.91. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.60.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 9,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.60, for a total value of $2,005,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 387,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,063,753.60. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,570 shares of company stock valued at $60,504,690. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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