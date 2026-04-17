Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,818 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 31,866 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of DoorDash worth $54,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter worth about $3,169,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 806,191 shares of the company's stock worth $219,276,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,712,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 24,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,475,263.22. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $134,119,491.66. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,406 shares of company stock worth $17,825,074. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.32.

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DoorDash Trading Down 0.3%

DASH stock opened at $179.33 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.76.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.10). DoorDash had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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