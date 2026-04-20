Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC - Free Report) by 493.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,350 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 370,350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Fluence Energy worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,257 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $109,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 118,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,575. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNC. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.01. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $475.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company's core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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