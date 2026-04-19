Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,530 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $86,309,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,301,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,442,269,000 after purchasing an additional 584,382 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 2,613,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $323,432,000 after buying an additional 419,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $901,146,000 after buying an additional 288,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 92.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 522,137 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $64,634,000 after buying an additional 251,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total transaction of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $140.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.22 and a 12 month high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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