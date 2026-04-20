Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,514 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $99,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% in the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 95.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 307.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.15.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.0%

XOM opened at $146.50 on Monday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.87.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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