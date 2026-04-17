Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,196,657 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 79,576 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Intel worth $154,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,142 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of -856.14, a P/E/G ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.25.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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