Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,132 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Zscaler worth $17,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. LBP AM SA boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 322,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,534,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Zscaler from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.33 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.67 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.63 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $389,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 67,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,633,400.54. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total transaction of $321,491.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,208,079.97. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,892,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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