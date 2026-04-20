Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 24,661 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,779 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $11,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 232,623 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,888 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts: Sign Up

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $167.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average is $161.44. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.84 and a 12-month high of $189.96.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $153.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $198.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NRG Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NRG Energy wasn't on the list.

While NRG Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here