Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 38,360 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,742 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $17,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 130.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GEHC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Evercore boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $90.23.

Read Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $89.77.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.07%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE HealthCare Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE HealthCare Technologies wasn't on the list.

While GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here