Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 59,154 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,181 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,986 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Forteris Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.68.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA
Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0%
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $138.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Key Alibaba Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qwen3.6-Plus and broader AI push — Alibaba released an enterprise-focused LLM (Qwen3.6-Plus) aimed at autonomous coding and multimodal workflows, which supports deeper cloud integration and potential stickier enterprise revenue. Alibaba’s Qwen3.6 Plus Targets Enterprise AI Workflows And Stickier Cloud Usage
- Positive Sentiment: New consumer/AI product launches — Alibaba rolled out the "Happy Oyster" AI world model and highlighted practical AI at an expo, boosting prospects for product-led revenue and developer adoption. Alibaba Group Launches Happy Oyster AI World Model
- Positive Sentiment: No-code and 3D/visual AI tools — Alibaba unveiled a no-code app builder and new AI models for 3D video, which can broaden developer uptake and cloud consumption. Alibaba Unveils No-Code AI Tool to Build Apps in Minutes Alibaba moves onto Tencent’s turf with new AI model for 3D video
- Positive Sentiment: Robotics product debut — Alibaba’s Amap unit unveiled its first embodied robot (a four‑legged robotic dog), marking entry into robotics hardware which extends the company’s AI commercialization avenues. As Alibaba Enters the Robot Race, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold BABA Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — traders purchased ~267,430 BABA call options today (a ~44% jump vs. typical daily call volume), signaling short-term bullish positioning from sophisticated traders.
- Positive Sentiment: Investor flows and cloud pricing moves — reports of a large short investor increasing exposure and prior cloud security/pricing adjustments have coincided with recent share gains, suggesting growing investor confidence in cloud monetization. Alibaba (BABA) Stock Gains Ground as Big Short Investor Jumps In Amid AI Expansion Alibaba (BABA) Shares Surge 3.6% on Cloud Division’s Security Pricing Overhaul
- Neutral Sentiment: International fintech expansion — an Alibaba-backed BNPL provider received a license in Pakistan, a modest geographic expansion that may add long-term payment volume but is unlikely to move near-term earnings materially. Alibaba-backed Buy Now Pay Later firm gets SECP licence
- Neutral Sentiment: Expo spotlight and PR — coverage of Alibaba showcasing "useful AI" at events raises awareness and developer interest but is primarily reputational in the near term. Alibaba spotlights useful AI at expo
- Negative Sentiment: Intense competition in robotics and AI — rivals (Unitree, other Chinese players, and indirect competition from companies like Tesla) are accelerating robot offers and distribution (e.g., Unitree selling via AliExpress), which could compress margins and slow hardware monetization. Tesla’s Chinese Robot Rival Ramps Pre-IPO Global Push
Alibaba Group Company Profile
(Free Report
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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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