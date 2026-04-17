Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 59,154 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 464,181 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,986 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Forteris Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $749,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $138.65 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $331.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.71 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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