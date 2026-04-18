Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,276 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 43,195 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 21,875 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts: Sign Up

Abbott Laboratories News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

Positive Sentiment: Preliminary settlement reached in six shareholder derivative suits tied to Abbott’s U.S. infant‑formula business, reducing litigation overhang for investors. Read More.

Preliminary settlement reached in six shareholder derivative suits tied to Abbott’s U.S. infant‑formula business, reducing litigation overhang for investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New data on Cancerguard MCED (multi‑cancer early detection) presented at AACR 2026 — important for Abbott’s growth thesis since the Exact Sciences deal expanded its oncology diagnostics exposure. Continued clinical progress supports longer‑term revenue upside. Read More.

New data on Cancerguard MCED (multi‑cancer early detection) presented at AACR 2026 — important for Abbott’s growth thesis since the Exact Sciences deal expanded its oncology diagnostics exposure. Continued clinical progress supports longer‑term revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Insiders added roughly $3.1M of stock, and a number of analysts still see upside — some calling the post‑acquisition pullback a buying opportunity given valuation and Abbott’s dividend track record. Read More. Read More.

Insiders added roughly $3.1M of stock, and a number of analysts still see upside — some calling the post‑acquisition pullback a buying opportunity given valuation and Abbott’s dividend track record. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 results: adjusted EPS $1.15 (vs. $1.14 est.) and revenue $11.16B (vs. $10.99B); company set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.38–$5.58 and Q2 guide to $1.25–$1.31, explicitly including ~$0.20 of dilution from the Exact Sciences acquisition. Investors are parsing beat vs. the guidance change. Read More.

Q1 results: adjusted EPS $1.15 (vs. $1.14 est.) and revenue $11.16B (vs. $10.99B); company set FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $5.38–$5.58 and Q2 guide to $1.25–$1.31, explicitly including ~$0.20 of dilution from the Exact Sciences acquisition. Investors are parsing beat vs. the guidance change. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript and analyst commentary emphasize medical‑device strength offset by Diagnostics/Nutrition softness and acquisition-related margin pressure — useful for active traders but mixed for near‑term stock direction. Read More.

Earnings call transcript and analyst commentary emphasize medical‑device strength offset by Diagnostics/Nutrition softness and acquisition-related margin pressure — useful for active traders but mixed for near‑term stock direction. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after the print because Abbott trimmed guidance and flagged Nutrition weakness and margin compression; coverage shows the takeover (≈$21–23B) is dilutive near term. Read More.

Market reaction: shares fell after the print because Abbott trimmed guidance and flagged Nutrition weakness and margin compression; coverage shows the takeover (≈$21–23B) is dilutive near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Many brokers lowered price targets and some cut forecasts following Q1/guidance — several firms kept positive ratings but reduced targets (examples include RBC, Jefferies, Raymond James, Citi and others), amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Many brokers lowered price targets and some cut forecasts following Q1/guidance — several firms kept positive ratings but reduced targets (examples include RBC, Jefferies, Raymond James, Citi and others), amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst notes and headlines highlighted the EPS guidance cut and Nutrition slump as primary reasons for the earlier drop — these remain catalysts to watch for the next quarter. Read More.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $107.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $121.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abbott Laboratories, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abbott Laboratories wasn't on the list.

While Abbott Laboratories currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here