Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,422 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after buying an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 424.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,354,111 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $277,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3,091.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 808,215 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $109,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 639.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,718 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $80,093,000 after acquiring an additional 586,931 shares during the last quarter.

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Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $120.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.12 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The firm's 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The medical research company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.81 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.040 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.420 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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