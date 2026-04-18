Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $29,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $256.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $203,985.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,753,382.03. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $206.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $161.51 and a one year high of $259.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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