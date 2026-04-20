Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,540 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,010,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,932,787 shares of the company's stock worth $622,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company's stock worth $394,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,085 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company's stock worth $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 342.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,459 shares of the company's stock worth $217,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,467 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $122.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.03. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.29 and a 1 year high of $172.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 62.02% and a net margin of 28.24%.The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Zoetis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zoetis from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $152.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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