Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,168 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 547.7% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 60,694 shares of the company's stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,547 shares of the company's stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,670 shares of the company's stock worth $59,586,000 after acquiring an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 220.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,852 shares of the company's stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $20,678,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $61.60 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $69.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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