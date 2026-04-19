Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,306 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Northrop Grumman

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $623.00 price target (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $719.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total value of $1,575,226.29. Following the sale, the vice president owned 151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,661.11. This represents a 93.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total transaction of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $15,924,404 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $665.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $450.13 and a fifty-two week high of $774.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $708.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.66.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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